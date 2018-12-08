TRUCK FIRE: Queensland Fire and Emergency services were called to the scene of a small truck fire in Cannonvale on Saturday night at about 10pm.

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency services were called to a truck fire on Shute Harbour Rd in Cannonvale on Saturday Night.

Two fire crews were called to extinguish the blaze at about 10pm.

Queensland Ambulance Services had an ambulance on scene, but no one was hurt.

It is unknown at this stage what caused the small fire, but a Queensland Fire and Emergency Spokesperson said the rear of the truck had caught alight, in the loading bay behind Coles Supermarket at the Whitsunday Plaza in Cannonvale.

The blaze was extinguished by 10.30 pm.