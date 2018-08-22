Menu
ROLLOVER: A truck carrying gravel has collided with a four-wheel drive and overturned on Shute Harbour Rd.
News

Truck roll over on Shute Harbour Rd

Claudia Alp
by
22nd Aug 2018 1:15 PM

EMERGENCY crews were called to a truck rollover and collision on Shute Harbour Rd near Flametree Caravan Park at 11.50am today.

Police said the semi-trailor collided with a four-wheel drive at around 11.48am.

The truck overturned onto its side, spilling gravel onto the road.

Paramedics assessed three patients for injuries following the crash but no further treatment was required.

Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended the scene to ensure safety, divert traffic and assist with removing gravel from the road.

The road has remained open however delays can be expected on Shute Harbour Rd near Flametree Caravan Park.

