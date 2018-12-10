Truck rollover at Bloomsbury

ROLLOVER: Two people have been taken to Proserpine Hospital after a truck rollover on the Bruce Highway near Bloomsbury.

TWO Townsville men have been taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition after a truck rollover on the Bruce Highway near Bloomsbury this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said a 49-year-old man sustained a wrist injury and a 43-year-old man suffered head, shoulder, chest and ankle injuries.

Proserpine police are still investigating the incidence which occurred at 5.20am.

Senior Constable Alan Davis said people on the road today should drive to wet weather conditions.