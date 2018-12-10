Menu
ROLLOVER: Two people have been taken to Proserpine Hospital after a truck rollover on the Bruce Highway near Bloomsbury.
Truck rollover at Bloomsbury

Claudia Alp
10th Dec 2018 8:04 AM

TWO Townsville men have been taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition after a truck rollover on the Bruce Highway near Bloomsbury this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said a 49-year-old man sustained a wrist injury and a 43-year-old man suffered head, shoulder, chest and ankle injuries.

Proserpine police are still investigating the incidence which occurred at 5.20am.

Senior Constable Alan Davis said people on the road today should drive to wet weather conditions.

