Truck rollover caused diesel leak on Bruce Highway

A DIESEL leak caused by the truck rollover on the Bruce Highway on Monday kept emergency services and traffic control in place for five hours.

The single vehicle accident involved a truck which was carrying a caravan.

Police and emergency services were initially called to the scene 5km south of Proserpine at 12.45pm.

Proserpine Senior Constable Jordan Murphy said every effort was made to ensure full access to the Bruce Highway was achieved as soon as possible.

"The diesel leak needed to be stopped as soon as possible and that took an hour and a half," he said.

"After that we were waiting for a tow truck to come from Mackay to pull it upright and we had to wait for two trailers for the caravan (to also) be loaded onto the second truck before we could re-establish both lanes."

Southbound traffic on the Bruce Highway was affected by the incident.

It was been confirmed that the truck driver was assessed by emergency services and didn't require transportation to Proserpine Hospital.

Alcohol, drugs and speed are understood to have not been a factor and criminal proceedings are not being considered.