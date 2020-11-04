Truck rollover on major road outside Bowen
PARAMEDICS are assessing three people after a truck rollover outside Bowen.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Peter Delemothe Rd, about 30km south of Bowen, about 1.09pm.
A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said paramedics were assessing three people but they appeared to have minor or no injuries.
Initial reports suggested a tyre blowout caused the rollover, she said.
Firefighters were also called to the crash and are in the process of making the scene safe.