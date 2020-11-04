Menu
Paramedics are at the scene of a crash in Bowen. Picture: Heidi Petith
Breaking

Truck rollover on major road outside Bowen

Elyse Wurm
4th Nov 2020 2:20 PM
PARAMEDICS are assessing three people after a truck rollover outside Bowen.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Peter Delemothe Rd, about 30km south of Bowen, about 1.09pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said paramedics were assessing three people but they appeared to have minor or no injuries.

Initial reports suggested a tyre blowout caused the rollover, she said.

Firefighters were also called to the crash and are in the process of making the scene safe.

bowen crash peter delemothe road queensland ambulance services queensland fire and emergency services road crash
Whitsunday Times

    Airbnb prank takes a turn

