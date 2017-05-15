There has been a truck rollover on the Bruce Highway south of Proserpine.

THERE has been a truck rollover on the Bruce Highway five kilometres south of Proserpine.

Police have been at the scene since 1pm and are yet to confirm the nature of any injuries caused from the accident.

The truck appeared to be carrying gas cylinders when it rolled.

According to the Department of Traffic and Main Roads, the road is blocked in southbound direction.

The department said traffic controls are in place.

Emergency services were called to the incident at about 12:45, and assessed one person at the scene, though no transportation to hospital was required.

