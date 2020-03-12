Bruce Highway to be closed for truck recovery efforts

A SEMI-TRAILER truck rolled over just south of the Bowen Saltworks, on the Bruce Highway at about 7pm last night.

The Whitsunday Regional Council will be removing the truck from the road this morning, closing the Bruce Highway in both directions for about half an hour.

The road will be closed from 9:20am until about 9:50am this morning.

Police said the driver had been too close to the left hand side of the road when the trailer tipped.

The driver received minor injuries and was treated in Bowen Hospital.