Menu
Login
Two people were taken to Prosperine Hospital with injuries after a truck rolled on the Bruce Highway at Bloomsbry.
Two people were taken to Prosperine Hospital with injuries after a truck rolled on the Bruce Highway at Bloomsbry. Bev Lacey
News

Truck rolls in Bloomsbury early this morning

Ashley Pillhofer
by
10th Dec 2018 6:51 AM

TWO patients have been transported to the Proserpine Hospital after a truck rollover in Bloomsbury this morning.

A spokesperson from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the vehicle rolled on the Bruce Highway about 5.20am.

Reports suggest both are in a stable condition. The QAS spokesperson said one of the passengers has a wrist injury while the other sustained head, shoulder, chest and ankle injuries during the rollover.

No further information was provided.

rollover truck crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Severe weather warning cancelled

    Severe weather warning cancelled

    News The Bureau of Meteorology has cancelled the severe weather warning for the Central Coast and Whitsunday District.

    Meteor shower set to light up the skies

    Meteor shower set to light up the skies

    News The Geminids meteor shower occurs at a similar time each year.

    Fine and lost licence for drug driving

    Fine and lost licence for drug driving

    News Fine and lost licence for Cannonvale man.

    Truck fire in Cannonvale

    Truck fire in Cannonvale

    News A TRUCK caught fire in Cannonvale on Saturday night.

    Local Partners