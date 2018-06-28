Menu
Login
Crash Denham and Murray Sts.
Crash Denham and Murray Sts. Allan Reinikka ROK280618acrash2
News

Truck slams into van in Rocky crash

Steph Allen
by
28th Jun 2018 4:33 PM

4.20PM: THREE people are being treated for injuries after a truck collided with a van in Rockhampton.

The crash occurred at the corner of Murray and Denham St just after 4pm with a hire truck slamming into the side of the smaller vehicle.

The impact pushed the van onto the footpath.

 

Crash Denham and Murray Sts.
Crash Denham and Murray Sts. Allan Reinikka ROK280618acrash1

Emergency Services rushed to the scene and paramedics have assessed three people.

A 35-year-old has received neck and shoulder lacerations and a 26-year-old received hand and elbow lacerations.

A 12-year-old was also in the vehicle and at this time his injuries are not known.

 

Crash Denham and Murray Sts.
Crash Denham and Murray Sts. Allan Reinikka ROK280618acrash3

More to follow.

editors picks queensland ambulance service vehicle rollover
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Cars to go under the hammer at abandoned vehicle auction

    Cars to go under the hammer at abandoned vehicle auction

    News Whitsundays Regional Council is to auction 20 abandoned vehicles, patrol wagons, station wagons and hatches up for grabs.

    • 28th Jun 2018 5:24 PM
    Whitsunday Christian College take win for rescue robots

    Whitsunday Christian College take win for rescue robots

    News Whitsunday Christian College take win for rescue robots.

    • 28th Jun 2018 4:29 PM
    Salt N Pepper clinches win in Whitsunday touch footy comp

    Salt N Pepper clinches win in Whitsunday touch footy comp

    News Salt N Pepper clinches win in Whitsunday touch footy comp.

    Does Airlie Beach need zebra crossings?

    Does Airlie Beach need zebra crossings?

    News Does Airlie Beach need zebra crossings?

    Local Partners