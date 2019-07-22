Menu
VEHICLE THEFT: Police report a truck has been stolen of a farm property.
Crime

Truck and drilling equipment stolen from farm

22nd Jul 2019 12:20 PM | Updated: 1:11 PM

Between July 19 and today, someone has entered a commercial farm property in Dysart and has stolen a white coloured 2006 model Volvo FM12.

There is signage on both sides of the stolen truck and no registration plates.

The vehicle was parked on farmland at the time of the theft.

It was not secured and keys were in the cabin.

It is known that some drilling equipment was present on the tray of the truck at the time of its theft.

Anyone who may have information about the current location of the stolen vehicle or the offence itself is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible.

Police encourage all residents to never leave their unattended vehicles either unlocked or with keys present in the cabin.

This is a situation which a car thief will never turn away from.

Regardless of where you live, if you witness any suspicious behaviour please report the matter to police as soon as possible.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

