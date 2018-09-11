Menu
Login
Breaking

Truck, trailer rolls on gravel road north-west of Toowoomba

Tara Miko
by
11th Sep 2018 8:28 AM | Updated: 9:06 AM

A TRUCK and dog trailer has rolled on a rural road north-west of Toowoomba this morning.

Emergency services are responding to the incident on Nara Bora Water Hole Rd at Goombungee.

Initial reports suggest the driver of the truck is not trapped in the prime mover, which was carting an unknown load on the gravel road near the intersection of Kingsthorpe Haden Rd, 4km south of Goombungee.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, paramedics and police are en route to the incident reported about 8.15am.

goombungee queensland ambulance queensland fire and emergency services toowoomba toowoomba traffic
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Adani faces $2.7 million fine for emissions release

    Adani faces $2.7 million fine for emissions release

    News A company owned by Adani is facing a maximum $2.7 million fine for alleged unauthorised discharge of sediment water.

    Cannonvale burglar steals phone while resident has shower

    Cannonvale burglar steals phone while resident has shower

    News Cannonvale burglar steals phone while resident has shower

    Austrian Anna sets off on tour

    Austrian Anna sets off on tour

    News Austrian Anna sets off on tour

    Vietnam Veteran reflects on the battle of Coral and Balmoral

    Vietnam Veteran reflects on the battle of Coral and Balmoral

    News Vietnam Veteran reflects on the battle of Coral and Balmoral

    Local Partners