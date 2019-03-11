Truckie arrested for positive drug test

The driver was stopped by police at Chinderah.

A TRUCK driver who tested positive to Methylamphetamine during a roadside test has been arrested.

The man, a 53-year-old Nanango resident who was driving a white Western Star refrigerated semi-trailer full of bananas, was heading to Sydney markets from Brisbane when he was stopped at the Chinderah Heavy Vehicle inspection site by NSW Traffic Taskforce officers and RMS inspectors for vehicle compliance, work diary checks and drug and alcohol testing on Sunday at 12.40pm.

Police said checks on the prime mover's Queensland registration showed it to be unregistered and found "ghost" covers fitted to the front and rear number plates of the truck and rear trailer.

The engine control module was downloaded and a speed tampering device, a "wizzer" was found fitted to the truck.

Police said the device was located within the cabin and when operated by a switch, the speedometer gave a reading while stationary of about 80km/hr.

The driver, after being arrested and taken to the Tweed Heads Police Station, returned a second positive test for Methylamphetamine and was issued with a prohibition from driving for 24 hours.

Police said checks on the driver's NHVR work diary showed various errors had been made.

Pending the final drug analysis, police said the driver would be charged with drive with illicit substance present in saliva (second offence) and tamper with speed limiter fitted to heavy vehicle.

The driver was issued with infringement notices for two counts of use class B or C vehicle displaying misleading number plate ($673 fine x two and six demerit points) and three counts of heavy vehicle work diary infringement notices.

Police said the company will receive an infringement for permitting use of an unregistered class c vehicle and the speed tampering device was removed by police and the vehicle defected.