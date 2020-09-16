Menu
A man suffered a head injury in a crash at Collinsville last night. Photo: File
News

Truckie injured after semi crashes into shed

Elyse Wurm
16th Sep 2020 11:30 AM
A TRUCK driver was taken to Collinsville Multipurpose Health Service with a head injury after a semi-trailer crashed into a shed last night.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Bowen Developmental Rd at Collinsville at 11.29pm.

The 54-year-old man was taken to the hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the semi-trailer crashed into a shed, bringing down powerlines.

Ergon staff also attended the scene to switch off power.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one fire crew attended the scene but the driver was not trapped inside the vehicle.

The truck was cleared from the road and firefighters left the scene about 12.30am.

Whitsunday Times

