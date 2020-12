PINDI PINDI: A truck driver was injured in a crash on the Bruce Highway early this morning.

A MAN was injured in a single-truck crash on the Bruce Highway overnight.

Paramedics were called to the scene at the corner of the highway and Pindi Pindi Blackrock Creek Rd at Pindi Pindi about 1am.

The man was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition with back pain.

