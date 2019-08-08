Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police on the Sturt Highway are unable to get near the scene of the crash because of the dust storm. Picture: Tom Huntley
Police on the Sturt Highway are unable to get near the scene of the crash because of the dust storm. Picture: Tom Huntley
News

Trucks crash head-on in dust storm near Truro

8th Aug 2019 5:10 PM

Two trucks have crashed head-on near Truro and burst into flames.

The smash occurred on the Sturt Highway, about 6km east of Truro, just after 11.30am.

Emergency services are at the scene, but a dust storm whipped up by strong winds prevented access to the crash site.

A significant dust storm across the highway at the time of the collision restricted visibility for several kilometres.

One of the trucks was carrying a flammable load, 9 News reported, but it's not known how many people are involved in the crash.

 

Emergency services on the Sturt Highway. Two trucks have collided about 6km from Truro. Picture: Tom Huntley
Emergency services on the Sturt Highway. Two trucks have collided about 6km from Truro. Picture: Tom Huntley

 

 

 

 

 

 

The dust storm is hampering emergency services’ efforts to get near the scene. Picture: Tom Huntley
The dust storm is hampering emergency services’ efforts to get near the scene. Picture: Tom Huntley

No further details are known at this time.

The highway has been closed between Halfway House Rd and Eudunda Rd.

Diversions are in place, but traffic is banking up at the scene.

MORE TO COME.

bigrigs crash sturt highway trucks

Top Stories

    Pole protesters charged after alleged nine-hour stand-off

    premium_icon Pole protesters charged after alleged nine-hour stand-off

    Crime A pair of protesters who allegedly suspended themselves from poles at the Adani site have received a string of charges from police.

    'I don't believe you': Court scoffs at man's terrible excuse

    premium_icon 'I don't believe you': Court scoffs at man's terrible excuse

    Crime 'I don't believe you': Magistrate scoffs at man's excuse for knife.

    The story behind this stunning new mural

    premium_icon The story behind this stunning new mural

    News Hope that sea creatures mural will help promote Whitsundays.

    Putting the 'Great' into the Great Barrier Reef Festival

    Putting the 'Great' into the Great Barrier Reef Festival

    News Event has a fresh look, but still as good as ever.