True blue Australia Day with the family

The Hotel Metropole will have a competition for best Aussie-themed outfit at the Australia Day event. Image: Alistair Brightman

THROW on your Akubra, don some green and gold and get down to the Hotel Metropole in Proserpine for an Australia Day celebration that will be as true blue as they come.

The Hotel Metropole's Australia Day event has plenty for kids and families to do in a relaxed setting including a thong throw and Australian trivia.

The hotel will also run a 'pin the nail on a map of Australia' where the winner will be rewarded with an ice-cold beer.

Manager of the Hotel Metropole Gordy Bradley said the event would be the perfect backdrop for a casual afternoon.

"Mum and Dad can come along and bring the kids and they can dress up, have a pie and a feed and listen to some good music and cold drinks in good company," he said.

"The courtesy bus will also be running from 12 until four so everyone can have a drink."

Revellers were encouraged to get creative for the best Aussie outfit competition with a bottle of Bundaberg rum up for grabs for the best dressed.

There will also be plenty of Aussie themed food including home made meat pies and bar snacks.

Mr Bradley encouraged everyone to get into the Australian spirit for what he said would be an event that would be "as Aussie as it gets".