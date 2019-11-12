Truth behind sickening Ashes moment

Jofra Archer has broken his silence over his smile after Steve Smith was floored by a bouncer.

Smith crumbling to the Lord's surface after suffering the sickening blow to the neck in the second Test is one of the enduring memories of this year's Ashes series, which saw Australia retain the urn in a 2-2 draw.

Archer came under heavy scrutiny on social media in the immediate aftermath after cameras captured him smiling with Jos Buttler instead of joining the huddle around the injured Smith.

The Barbados-born quick told Sky Sports the following day that he "didn't know" what he was thinking at the time, but said it wasn't a "nice sight" to see Smith floored.

What exactly made him smile with Buttler remained a mystery, until he was asked by former England captain Nasser Hussain this week.

In an interview for the Daily Mail, Archer confirmed to Hussain that the smile had nothing to do with the Smith incident, but referred to an unrelated deal he had made with Buttler.

"Not long before I hit Smith, I'd got the wicket of Tim Paine. Before he came in, Jos (Buttler) said: 'If you get Paine out, you can have anything you want'. So I told him my car was dirty. He said: 'I'll hire a bucket and a chamois and wash the car myself'.

"When I got Paine out, I forgot what Buttler had said and it was only when we were standing together later that I told him: 'Jos, I think you've got to order that stuff now'.

"There was no reason to laugh at Steve ... I did see how it looked, but that's why I am a bit frustrated, because seeing it on TV doesn't show the full side."

Smith returned to the crease later in the day but was diagnosed the following morning with delayed-onset concussion. He was withdrawn from the match and sidelined until the fourth Test, in which he made scores of 211 and 82.