Try for mangrove jack or barra in small creeks

TOP CATCH: Darryl Nock with a cracker of a queenfish which measured in at 1.07 metres and landed with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing. Mick Underwood

Creeks and rivers

A TIP for fishing in this weather.

All small creeks and gutters where the fresh meets the saltwater are well worth a try as barramundi and mangrove jack live in both salt and fresh water.

They follow the fresh up as far as they can go.

Best time to fish is high tide and don't forget to add a little time on in regards to rivers and creeks.

The Proserpine River mouth to the top of the river, allow about one and a half hours to the high tide time.

We are all hoping for better weather soon.

Robert Lloyd-Lewis with a nice pan sized trout which ate a chase bait while on charter with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing. Mick Underwood

Gear maintenance

WELL hopefully by the time you read this Iris is well on its way and some better weather comes.

This is a good time to get the WD40 or Mako oil spray out and clean your rods and reels.

Wash reels in fresh water with sponge or very light spray of water, release drags.

Dry reels and spray with WD40 or Mako oil.

This will not hurt your mono or braid line.

Don't spray heavy amounts onto the braid but the overspray will not hurt.

Rods should also be washed in fresh water then the whole lot sprayed with the WD or Mako to stop guides rusting or corrosion build up.

Bob Spees, Whitsunday Fishing World

Andy and Keith with two holy grail metre plus barra landed with Lake Proserpine Fishing charters.

Dingo Beach/ Hydeaway Bay

IT'S been the quietest Easter weekend for boat traffic at Hydeaway Bay since I can remember, mainly due to another decent dose of incumbent weather.

Of the few days that I've been out the clients on board have enjoyed some nice fishing with the pelagics being the star of the show.

Robert Lloyd-Lewis, a Whitsunday local poses with a monster diamond trevally. Mick Underwood

Right in close on the mainland there have been good numbers of over sized queenfish and multiple species of trevally and they have been eating all manner of lures and baits.

It looks like we're in for a dose of dry weather and also some neap tides so it could be a good time to get out over the next few days and see if the fingermark are having a chew on some of the deeper reef and rubble.

Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing