Menu
Login
Lifestyle

Try growing raspberries and rosella for autumn

BERRY GOOD: Raspberries grow in a cool or temperate climate.
BERRY GOOD: Raspberries grow in a cool or temperate climate. bruev
by ANGIE THOMAS

Raspberries are packed with vitamin C in addition to being high in antioxidants and dietary fibre. If you live in a cool or temperate climate, can devote some time each year to pruning and have a spare square metre or two in a sunny spot out in the garden they're a great berry to grow at home.

Autumn fruiting raspberry varieties like Heritage and Autumn Bliss will start flowering and setting their fruit in late summer and early to mid-autumn. Keep the plants well fed with regular applications of a potassium rich plant food.

Rosella is a type of hibiscus (Hibiscus sabdariffa) that has a fleshy seed casing that tastes like a tart combination of raspberries and plums. It can be used to make cordial, jams, sauces and teas and is also a colourful addition to a glass of bubbly.

Rosella is a fast-growing annual shrub that grows to about 1.5m tall. It needs a warm, frost-free climate and after flowering will start producing "fruit” in early autumn. Rosella is available as small plants from nurseries or can also be grown from seed.

Topics:  angie thomas fruit garden plants raspberries rosella shrub

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Swimmer saved against 'incalculable odds' off Green Point

Swimmer saved against 'incalculable odds' off Green Point

VMR Whitsunday president, Mal Priday, said his crew were activated last night at 6pm by the police search and rescue coordinator.

At the coalface of community spirit during Debbie

Russell Harding in his roofless Faust St home after Cyclone Debbie on Friday.

Journalist reflects on 12 months since Cyclone Debbie.

Spirit of the Whitsundays shines during Debbie

Volunteer Whitsundays core members Chris Pannan, Jo Sweeney, Tracey Lord, Andrew Sloane and Heather Batrick meet Shannon Noll (second from left) on the Airlie Beach foreshore during filming on Sunrise.

Tracey Lord saw people with nothing left themselves helping others.

Big reef fish on the chew at inner islands

ROYAL CATCH: Simon Ballard with a nice queenfish landed with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

Big reef fish on the chew at inner islands.

Local Partners