Tszyu aims to be cut above Horn

TIM Tszyu will see Jeff Horn's battle-scarred eyebrows as his bullseye when the two fighters lock horns in their much anticipated showdown on April 22.

Tszyu has opened as a slight favourite with betting agencies even though Horn beat all-time great Manny Pacquiao three years ago and knocked out Anthony Mundine in a round in 2018.

Horn admits he has had more than 100 stitches inserted into gaping wounds over his eyes in the brutal, bloody business in which he has been a world champion and he knows Tszyu will be looking to open up more cuts with his sniper like jab-right hand combination.

Main Event has confirmed the 10-round light-middleweight fight will be held on April 22, a Wednesday night, with five venues across the country, led by the Brisbane Convention and Entertainment Centre, still in the running to host it.

While many of Horn's family and friends wish the nicest man in boxing would give the sport away, Horn is determined to win what looms as the biggest all-Australian fight since the Mundine-Danny Green battles.

He fears being stopped because of a cut eye.

"The cuts are always a worry,'' Horn said.

"I've got that many cuts over my eyebrows - I've probably had 100 stitches inserted into them.

"I guess I've just got to make sure I avoid Tim's punches to the head.''

Tim Tszyu couldn’t miss against Jack Brubaker in Sydney on December 6. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

Horn needed 11 stitches after his dramatic win over Michael Zerafa in December and wonders how long he can stay in the sport.

"I always said I'd put an expiry date of 35 on boxing and I'm 32 now,'' Horn said. "I certainly won't be fighting for more than three years but I'm just taking every fight as it comes and we'll see after I fight Tim where I go next.

"Tim's a good fighter and one day he will do great things in the sport but he will maybe hit a speed bump against me.

"I've got a lot more experience that he has. I've been to the Olympics, beaten Manny Pacquiao. I've had more amateur fights than Tim, more pro fights and I've fought world champions, which he hasn't.''

Other venues being considered for the event are the Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, the Bankwest Stadium in Sydney, Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne and the RAC Arena in Perth.