Tuesday road closures

THE deluge continues to affect roads in the region.

Hamilton Island recorded 74mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday, Whitsunday Coast Airport recorded 95mm in the 24 hours to 9am and Bowen Airport recorded 103mm in the 24 hours to 9am.

The Bureau of Meteorology has a flood warning in place for the Proserpine River and a moderate flood warning for the Don River.

BoM meteorologist Vinod Anand said in the next 24 hours the region can expect rainfall totals between 100-150mm.

"At the moment the monsoon trough is sitting above Cardwell... north of Townsville. The expectation is that the trough will slowly move south, but it's unlikely it will come as far as the central coast,” he said.

The Whitsunday Regional Council disaster dashboard had 19 updated road conditions in the Whitsunday region at 9am today.

Hamilton Plains has water over the road, particularly over the left lane northbound to Airlie Beach, however it remained open at 10am.

Hamilton Plains contributed

The Crofton Creek Bridge has water over the road and is closed to all traffic in both directions. The camera at this site is only updating hourly at this stage.

Crofton Creek Bridge. contributed

Collinvale Rd in Gregory River has been closed in both directions. TMR cites the North and Far North Queensland monsoon trough, forecasted for January 25 to 31 as the reason.

Gregory Cannonvalley Rd in Sugarloaf is closed due to long term flooding and Saltwater Creek Rd in Palm Grove remains closed due to long term flooding.

Airlie Beach road closures. contributued

In Bowen the Department of Traffic and Main Roads (TMR) shows four traffic conditions.

Kings Beach Rd, Russels Crossing and Inverdon Rd are all closed to traffic in both directions due to flooding.

Albeitz Road just off the Bruce Hwy has a lane or lanes reduced northbound towards Guthalungra with delays expected.

Bowen road closures. contributed

The Department of Main Roads and Transport's interactive traffic alert map shows the Bruce Highway is open from Mackay to Fredericksfield, just outside Homehill, where it is closed to all traffic in both directions due to flash flooding.

A section of Bruce Hwy at Gumlu near Slater Creek Bridge has been affected by flash flooding, however remains open with long delays expected.

Bruce Highway near Fredericksfield. Bruce Highwway

Caping Rd, Staffords Rd and Doughtery's Rd in Bloomsbury are closed due to flooding.

Cathu O'Connell River Rd in Yalboroo is closed to all traffic due to flooding.