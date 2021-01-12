Tuesday roads: Water over road at Crofton Creek Bridge

Water spills onto road at Crofton Creek Bridge at 9.50am. Photo: Whitsunday Regional Council

UPDATED 10AM: Water has spilt on to the road at Crofton Creek Bridge.

Drivers are being advised both lanes are blocked and the area should be avoided.

Here’s the latest information from the Whitsunday Regional Council on roads affected by flooding:

– Russells Crossing at Bowen: Flooding, closures, avoid the area

– Tondara Rd at Guthalungra: Flooding, lanes affected, proceed with caution

– Murrays Bay Rd at Bowen: Flooding, lanes affected, proceed with caution

– Strathmore Rd at Mount Wyatt: Flooding, closures, avoid the area

– Kings Beach Rd at Bowen: Flooding, lanes affected, proceed with caution

– A1 at Lethebrook: Hazard, lanes affected, proceed with caution

– Kelsey Creek Rd at Kelsey Creek: Flooding, lanes affected, proceed with caution

– Gregory Cannon Valley Rd at Cannon Valley: Flooding, do not drive in floodwater

– Cedar Creek Falls Rd at Palm Grove: Flooding, closures, avoid the area

