Tummy's rumble to raise money for Ugandan school

STUDENTS at Cannonvale State School learned an important lesson last week when they took on a tummy rumbler, the children's version of the 40-hour famine.

Prep and Year 1 students skipped their fruit break while children in Years 2-6 gave up their lunch to experience what children are going through in other parts of the world.

Head of curriculum Denise Veenstra said the focus was on a different place each year.

This year the students were contemplating life at Sunrise Primary School, Uganda, where 71 of the 220 students are orphans and all come from poverty-stricken families.

"The focus is on showing our students how to be a global citizen,” she said.

"It allows the children time to think and have a look into what the lives of children are like in other parts of the world.” .

Students in one Year 4 class spent the day working without tables, chairs or electricity so they could fully experience what it was like to study in schools such as Sunrise.

Their class raised $203 for the Ugandan school with some students electing to fast until they got home.

Sam Dodgson was one of the children who made the choice to wait until the end of the school day to eat.

"I wanted to feel how (the students in Uganda) feel every day,” he said.

Cannonvale State School raised $1500 for Sunrise Primary School, Uganda.