Turbo runs riot but Manly young gun steals show

Tommy Turbo ran for a scintillating 250 metres but was somehow overshadowed by an emotional winger playing for his late grandfather.

Trbojevic is taking Manly to the promised land after another stunning performance in the Sea Eagles' 36-24 win over Parramatta at Brookvale Oval.

Tommy T, he is some player.

Trbojevic hasn't lost a game of footy since October 13 last year when Australia was defeated by New Zealand in a one-off Test. So far this year, Trbojevic has won six from six when representing Manly and two from two with NSW.

Late in the game, Trboejvic grabbed his troublesome hamstring but Manly's medical staff was unconcerned.

Trbojevic ran for a whopping 181 metres in just the first half.

Yet Trobjevic was pushed from the spotlight by a south coast junior unwanted by the Dragons - Manly winger Reuben Garrick.

Garrick scored three tries and kicked four goals for a personally tally of 20 points.

Manly wore black arm bands in memory of Garrick's grandfather, David Yates, who passed away last Friday.

It was only in mid-June when Manly wore black arm bands to honour Garrick's 10-year-old cousin, Kye Yates, who died in a quad bike accident.

Garrick has been left devastated by both deaths.

He has agility, speed and vision. Garrick is fast developing into an elite NRL winger under Manly coach Des Hasler.

Garrick grew up in Gerringong, home town of Parramatta's favourite son, Mick Cronin. And Garrick punished Cronin's old side with tries in the fifth, 45th, 58th minutes.

Victory pushes Manly to 22 competition points and another step closer to a shock finals appearance. The Sea Eagles remain in fifth place but do face a tough draw over the remaining seven rounds.

They are calling it the Manly Miracle on Sydney's northern beaches.

Parramatta had won three straight games before Sunday but hit reality with a hell of a thud. The Eels fell apart at the seams through the middle of the game only to rally late.

Manly crushed Parramatta through the middle - a deeply worrying sign for Eels coach Brad Arthur with the finals looming.

Behind 12-6, Manly scored three tries - in the 25th, 27th, 32nd and 35th minutes - to dramatically pinch back first half momentum. The first half garnished 38 points through seven tries.

The Sea Eagles scored 22 unanswered points to lead 26-12 at halftime. The home side received a standing ovation.

Manly certainly is rocking to Eagle Rock.

TURBO'S DE JA VU

Same kick, same side of the field, same result.

Tom Trbojevic - back yesterday after a week's rest - scored a marvellous try when he caught a Daly Cherry-Evans bomb on the full to score.

Trbojevic pinched the ball from Parramatta's Clint Gutherson while air born.

The try had a striking similarity to that Trbojevic scored for NSW in Perth when he chased down a James Maloney bomb to score.

STAR IS BORN

Parramatta debutant, winger Ethan Parry, scored with just his second touch of the ball in first grade.

Parry followed through a Dylan Brown grubber kick in the 11th minute and beat a sluggish Manly winger Jorge Taufua to score a try he will forever remember.

Manly actually tried to sign Parry before he joined the Eels. Parry started yesterday after NSW winger Blake Ferguson withdrew due to a knee injury.

A Mitch Moses grubber kick just four minutes later - after a 40/20 seconds earlier - led to a try to Eels centre Brad Takairangi which gave the visitors a 12-6 lead. It fell apart from there for Parramatta.

BROOKIE CROWD

The Daily Telegraph last week exposed a gradual decline in crowds at Brookvale Oval over the past ten years.

Before Sunday's game, the average crowd at Brookie this was a modest 9,800 - the lowest of any ground in Sydney. Manly fans certainly took up the challenge.

A bumper crowd of 15,245 watched on yesterday, the eastern hill packed while most corporate areas were sold out. There is nothing quite like a packed Brookie on a sunny Sunday afternoon.

"They'd be really pleased with the crowd," said Manly legend, Geoff Toovey.

MANLY 36 (R Garrick 3 D Cherry-Evans A Fonua-Blake B Parker T Trbojevic tries R Garrick 4 goals) bt PARRAMATTA 24 (N Brown E Parry M Sivo B Takairangi tries M Moses 4 goals) at Lottoland. Referee: Matt Cecchin, Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski. Crowd: 15,245