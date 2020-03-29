‘Turbulent times’: Willcox ready for next mayoral term

Whitsunday Regional Council mayor Andrew Willcox has been re-elected for another term of mayor. Picture: JORDAN GILLILAND

RETURNING Mayor Andrew Willcox has said the Whitsundays is in for “turbulent times”, as he thanks the region for allowing him to lead them through the coronavirus crisis.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said his next four years of mayorship had changed quickly and dramatically since he announced his intent to recontest the top job.

Elected unopposed on Saturday, he said the Whitsundays were in for “turbulent times” as coronavirus continues to impact the Whitsundays in differing ways.

“A lot of the things we had in mind will have to be re prioritised because of where the virus is at,” he said.

“I do not take being re-elected for granted at all. I appreciate the vote of confidence from the community allowing me to run unopposed.

“It saved me a lot of work from campaigning, but I didn’t get to put my feet up and sit down and relax.

Whitsunday Regional Council mayor Andrew Willcox. Picture: JORDAN GILLILAND

“I’ve been busy setting up everything I can to inform people about COVID-19, getting communications out there and working within my limitations during the election period to help where possible.”

Cr Willcox said without the “big buckets of money” the federal and state governments had behind them, he wanted to reduce “kneejerk” reactions by council.

A raft of measures were already being considered by council, but Cr Willcox said they must pass a “sustainability test”.

“What I don’t want is council to try and do things and live beyond our means, which would mean chasing money off the ratepayers to pay the shortcomings,” he said.

“We want to keep rates down, so anything has to be done in a measured way.

“We’ll be leaning on state and federal funding to provide us help, who I have been building up relationships with over the last four years as mayor.

“Council’s job is to administer rates and put them back to the community in a fair manner, with the ripple effect letting everyone get some benefit.

“Critically though is maintaining essential services, as they are crucial to getting us through this situation.”

Reflecting on his last four years of council, Cr Willcox was “proud of what he had achieved”.

He said there was more to be done over his next term, but was confident in leading the Whitsundays into the other side of the coronavirus crisis.

“I’m proud of what I’ve achieved, I’ve spent a lot of time and effort campaigning to bring unity across the region and I believe I’ve done that,” he said.

“We will still be going ahead with our infrastructure projects, as well as the associated systems, processes and policies that come with it.

“We don’t know when this virus will end. We’re shadow boxing at the moment against an opponent we don’t fully understand yet.

“But we will come out the other side, and I’m honoured the people of the Whitsundays have allowed me to lead them through the recovery phase.”