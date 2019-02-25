Turn up, pick up and clean up the region

TOP EFFORT: Join the Eco Barge Clean Seas volunteers at Clean Up Australia Day as they work to keep the Whitsundays beautiful.

THE Whitsunday waters boast Australian beauty beyond comparison.

But one of the obstacles plaguing the region is the accumulation of litter that makes its way into waterways, dirtying the ocean and harming marine life.

On Sunday, March 3, Eco Barge Clean Seas will team up with Mantra Club Croc for Clean Up Australia Day.

Volunteers will meet at Mantra Club Croc at 9.30am before hitting the road by car or by foot to clean up rubbish in the region.

The team will meet at Mantra Club Croc at noon to weigh the rubbish collected and enjoy a barbecue lunch.

Last year, about 80 volunteers picked up 495kg of rubbish.

Founding chair Libby Edge said rubbish left by the roadside often ends up as marine debris.

"This is a wonderful way for the community to band together,” she said.

"By removing litter and rubbish in our park lands, it prevents that becoming marine debris and harming marine life.”

Mantra Club Croc general manager Andrew Slavin said their focus is on cleaning up Australia, but the luxury sausage sizzle they put on will be a nice perk for volunteers.

"We are citizens of the Great Barrier Reef and our company focus is always to be community minded,” Mr Slavin said.

"The reef and the environment play a big part in the Whitsundays and tourism. We're committed to playing our part within the community.”

All Clean Up Australia Day participants should wear sun smart clothing and closed shoes.

LITTER FREE:

- WHAT: Clean Up Australia Day

- WHEN: March 3, from 9.30am

- WHERE: Meet at Mantra Club Croc, disperse by car or foot to pick up litter