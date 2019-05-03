Turning Bowen's waste into work

The new recycling program ran by Pilchers Mitre 10 in Bowen has allowed five employees to gain full-time work. Pictured (left to right): Morgan Chrzanowski, Dylan Ruddick, Director of Mitre 10 Stephen Pilcher, Blair Cockburn and happy customer Lewis.

The new recycling program ran by Pilchers Mitre 10 in Bowen has allowed five employees to gain full-time work. Pictured (left to right): Morgan Chrzanowski, Dylan Ruddick, Director of Mitre 10 Stephen Pilcher, Blair Cockburn and happy customer Lewis. Jordan Gilliland

FOR many, jobs can be difficult to come across in the Bowen area, however a recycling initiative has given work to local residents.

Hardware store Pilchers Mitre 10, has recently been able to employ four full-time staff and five part-time staff as a direct result of the State Government's Containers for Change scheme.

The program, which allows people to return eligible empty drink containers for a 10 cent refund, has been wildly successful under the hardware store's guidance.

Its widespread take-up by the local community has allowed Stephen Pilcher, director of Pilchers Mitre 10, the ability to employ the extra staff.

"The community has really jumped onboard this initiative,” Mr Pilcher said.

"On our opening day, we had three times the amount of customers than we expected, and it hasn't stopped since then with even more room for growth.

"It's been amazing to get these guys in here and get them the work that they deserve. For a few, it's their first job and they've all brought a new energy in with the work.”

The service is simple, with users needing only to drive to the shed behind the hardware, where their containers will be counted and tallied. Customers' refunds will be handed to them onsite.

Morgan Chrzanowski, who gained full time work through the scheme, said that it was life changing to be given this opportunity for full time employment.

"I was a casual before, and only getting a couple of three-hour shifts a week,” Mr Chrzanowski said.

"Now I've got full-time work, and I love it. The team is really good and the job's great too.

"We're so busy that we never stop, and that's what we all like.”

Mr Pilcher said that the job was not just giving them an income, but skills as well.

"I'm getting the guys their forklift ticket,” Mr Pilcher said.

"It's a great opportunity for them to be able to get that accreditation at a young age. They can take that skill with them anywhere.”

Although the reception to the initiative has been fantastic, Mr Pilcher says there were still a lot of opportunities for growth.

"We estimate that we're running at around 40 per cent return rate, we'd love to get that to 80 by the end of the year,” Mr Pilcher said.

"It's nothing but positive for the whole community. Residents can get money back for their recyclables, and we can help more people get jobs.

"We'll even assist local organisations like schools in running their own container scheme so they can benefit from it as well.”