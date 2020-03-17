Turning green in celebration of St Patrick’s Day

Kirstie Boyes and Joanne Franz get ready to welcome the crowds for St Patrick's Day celebrations at Paddy's Shenanigans, Airlie Beach.

AIRLIE BEACH is turning green today in celebration of one of the most widely celebrated national days in the world.

Today is St Patrick’s Day and venues along the Main Street are cracking out the green bunting and orange balloons ready to celebrate all things Irish.

Paddy’s Shenanigans, at the ‘top end’ of town, is expecting good crowds this afternoon as people start to come in after work.

“The Guinness will be flowing and we have live music playing,” manager Kirstie Boyes said.

“We also have a free sausage sizzle at 3pm this afternoon. It will just be a good, fun time.”

Live music will be provided courtesy of local due The Bostocks, who play guitar and fiddle.

A little further down the Main Street Beaches is gearing up for a big night with the usual Tuesday Ladies Night taking place, which will be given a St Patrick’s twist with the ladies dressing up in green.

The usual $17 meal deal will be running until 9pm.

Magnums Hotel, meanwhile, has ‘an amazing day of everything Irish’ planned for today.

There will be live music from 3.30pm with Lloyd Saunders and Melbourne Irish duo Ginger & The Beast ft John Lillis.

There will also be great deals on everyone’s favourite Irish tipple.

At KC’s Bar & Grill, in the centre of town, the doors opened at midday and there will be live music with Chris Mathews.

The popular eatery is also serving up freshly baked Guinness pies with mash, mushy peas and gravy, and diners can turn it into a combo with a mini Guinness to get their day going.

So get your green on and get down to Airlie Beach today for some Irish frivolity and fun.