Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A jury is deliberating whether James Douglas Gilbert-Wood (left) is guilty or not guilty of sexually assaulting a mother at her home.
A jury is deliberating whether James Douglas Gilbert-Wood (left) is guilty or not guilty of sexually assaulting a mother at her home.
Crime

Tutor accused of sexual assault during massage

Felicity Ripper
19th Mar 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A JURY is deliberating whether a Sunshine Coast tutor and masseuse is guilty or not guilty of sexually assaulting a mother at her home.

Maroochydore District Court heard James Douglas Gilbert-Wood was buying a massage table from the mother-of-four at her Alexandra Headland unit on November 16, 2017.

The court heard she told him she was experiencing back pain but was tight on money before he offered to take a look at her back, saying it looked misaligned.

It heard the woman laid on the massage table in her bra, singlet and underwear and Mr Gilbert-Wood began to massage her.

Crown prosecutor Will Slack told the court the woman felt pain as she was "rubbed heavily" before Mr Gilbert-Wood slipped his hand underneath her underwear while she was lying on her back.

Mr Slack said the woman recalled, "(Mr Gilbert-Wood) put his hand down the front, touching my vagina. It was only very brief. I pushed his hand away because I was shocked."

Mr Gilbert-Wood denies this.

The court heard he then said he had previously been asked to give a female client an orgasm.

Mr Slack said the woman believed Mr Gilbert-Wood had an erection at this time.

But Mr Gilbert-Wood told police that wasn't possible as he had erectile dysfunction and he provided a medical report to the court.

He told police in an interview that he had given the woman a card for his tutoring services while he was at her home.

The court heard the woman didn't tell her partner or police of the assault for days.

Barrister Craig Eberhardt said while there was no textbook response to sexual assault, a victim shouldn't have difficulty in telling their partner of this sort of alleged assault.

The jury was asked to consider improbabilities and inconsistencies in the woman's evidence.

They couldn't come to a unanimous verdict by Wednesday evening and will continue deliberating on Thursday.

sexual assalt sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New date for council election if it’s delayed by virus

        premium_icon New date for council election if it’s delayed by virus

        Politics Despite Queensland’s councils pushing ahead with the election at the end of this month regardless of the coronavirus, a new date has been flagged if polling day is...

        • 19th Mar 2020 5:29 AM
        State’s Chief Health Officer handed unprecedented powers

        premium_icon State’s Chief Health Officer handed unprecedented powers

        Politics State’s Chief Health Officer to issue and set fines, cancel election

        • 19th Mar 2020 5:21 AM
        ‘Worry about what you can control’

        premium_icon ‘Worry about what you can control’

        News Whitsunday mental health professionals shed light on how to help yourself and your...

        • 19th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Devastated bride‘s wedding nightmare amid Covid-19

        premium_icon Devastated bride‘s wedding nightmare amid Covid-19

        News Weddings called off after new ban on ‘non-essential’ gatherings

        • 19th Mar 2020 5:00 AM