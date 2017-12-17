TV logger is chilling out in Airlie

How long have you been in Australia?
Two weeks, I started in Cairns and I'm heading down the coast to Sydney.
What's your occupation?
I work in television, most recently I'm a logger.
Where are you travelling next?
I'm heading to New Zealand and then onto Asia.
I'm a solo traveller, it's a great way to meet new people.
I've got a few friends who are travelling Australia as we speak so I plan to meet up with them along the way.
What is your favourite place in Australia?
I loved the Daintree up north, I saw a crocodile.
What's your impression of Australians?
My stereotypical Australian was that they love sports and beer and I'm not far off, although beer is a lot more expensive than I first thought.
The majority of Australians are nice but some can be quite outspoken.
Favourite part of Airlie Beach?
I like the night life, Airlie was just a stop along the way but once I got here it's a great place just to chill out and relax by the lagoon and paddle board.
Where are you staying?
YHA hostel.
Weirdest part of Australia?
The animals and I am fascinated by indigenous culture and how that fits into Australian society.
Are you staying in hostels all the way?
I'm staying in backpackers' the majority of the trip but I have booked two nights of luxury in a hotel in Brisbane.
Why did you come to Australia?
I guess I came to see the landmarks and the animals. I love the weather and am enjoying the heat but having said that I am sunburnt.
