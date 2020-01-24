Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A koala named Paul from Lake Innes Nature Reserve recovers from his burns in the ICU at The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital. Picture: Nathan Edwards/Getty Images
A koala named Paul from Lake Innes Nature Reserve recovers from his burns in the ICU at The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital. Picture: Nathan Edwards/Getty Images
Environment

TV show airs ‘sick’ plan for dead koalas

by Hannah Paine
24th Jan 2020 10:29 AM | Updated: 11:22 AM

A UK businessman who has proposed selling koala fur to raise money for the bushfire-affected marsupial has been labelled "sick" after making his pitch on TV.

Ryan-Mark Parsons, who was a contestant on The Apprentice, launched his controversial plan on Good Morning Britain on Thursday.

Half a billion animals are estimated to have died in bushfires in the last few months, with koala populations among the worst hit.

Mr Parsons has proposed the pelts of dead koalas could be sold in high-end retailers such as Harrods to fundraise for the animal.

"The idea of this is to raise money for the charities," he said.

Ryan-Mark Parsons made the proposal on TV. Picture: Good Morning Britain
Ryan-Mark Parsons made the proposal on TV. Picture: Good Morning Britain

 

Australia’s koala numbers has suffered under months of bushfires. Picture: Nathan Edwards/Getty Images
Australia’s koala numbers has suffered under months of bushfires. Picture: Nathan Edwards/Getty Images

"Now it is very unfortunate, I completely agree what has happened in Australia is utterly devastating, and as a result the koalas have died.

"But the animals are dead and if we can use the fur to raise money, to save the other animals I don't see why that's an issue."

But Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid slammed the idea, labelling Mr Parson's plan "sick".

"We're there watching these terrible scenes on our screens, these poor creatures suffering and dying in these bushfires," she said.

 

 

"And now you're saying, 'let's use their fur'. It's kind of a sick idea, isn't it?"

"Well, I don't think it's a sick idea because you have to take into account that the purpose of this is to raise money for the injured animals in the rescue centres," Mr Parsons hit back.

"I am not going on this debate saying we need to slaughter koalas, in fact I love koalas, if there was a koala here I'd hug a koala."

However people weren't buying Mr Parsons' idea, slamming it as "disgusting" and "ridiculous".

 

 

 

 

 

According to the Australian Koala Foundation (AKF) there are less than 100,000 koalas left in the wild and the population could be in fact as low as 43,000.

 

There are now fears wild koala population numbers could be less than 50,000 and “functionally extinct”. Picture: Twitter/SA MFS
There are now fears wild koala population numbers could be less than 50,000 and “functionally extinct”. Picture: Twitter/SA MFS

If Australia's koala population falls below 50,000 it would be "functionally extinct", the AKF said.

However koala expert Dr Alistair Melzer from Central Queensland University told news.com.au earlier this month some bushfire-affected koala habitats were already recovering. But they will need to adapt to their changed surroundings in order to thrive once again.

"We have received accounts of healthy koalas surviving the fires in the Carnarvon Ranges in Central Queensland and in some northern New South Wales forests," he said.

"Those surviving koalas will have to adapt in these areas - will they find enough food resources?

"Koalas are dependent on eucalypt for both food and water. With the prolonged drought and heat and now these bushfires the quality of that foliage will go down, which may limit the availability of water, and the nutrient content of the foliage."

More Stories

Show More
bushfires editors picks good morning britain koalas piers morgan wildlife

Just In

    Trump snaps after watching ad

    Trump snaps after watching ad
    • 24th Jan 2020 12:50 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Temporary fix in works for Shute Harbour ramp closure

        premium_icon Temporary fix in works for Shute Harbour ramp closure

        News News comes after residents voiced their frustration over 18-month boat ramp shut off.

        Meet the faces behind the Whitsundays' newest rescue group

        premium_icon Meet the faces behind the Whitsundays' newest rescue group

        Pets & Animals The organisation is hoping to tackle the source of rescue animals, while helping to...

        More than $5500 worth of prizes to be drawn today

        premium_icon More than $5500 worth of prizes to be drawn today

        News There’s still time to buy a ticket for Proserpine’s mega raffle with all funds...

        Prossie-born muso voted best in the state

        premium_icon Prossie-born muso voted best in the state

        News Despite a long list of accolades that have taken him around the world, Linsday...