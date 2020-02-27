TV star brings rock band to Splendour 2020

AMERICAN rock band Wallows is getting ready to debut in Australia at Splendour 2020, and while you may not have heard their music yet but you may know their lead vocalist.

The band is formed by Braeden Lemasters, Cole Preston, and Dylan Minnette.

Minnette is the star of hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, currently in its third series.

The show caused controversy as it tells the story of a young woman who takes her own life. The story is told through her point of view and of Minnette's character, Clay.

The series launched in 2017, the same year the band started to play music independently.

Speaking from Alabama, Minnette said the band will have new music to play by the time they arrive to North Byron Parklands this July.

"By the time we play Splendour, we'll have some new music out," he said.

"At that time we could be playing some new songs, that would be fun for us, so I'm excited about that show.

"We've never played in Australia so nobody has got to see us there before, and we need to make sure we play some of the old songs too."

Lemasters added that they will release at least one more song before the music festival.

"I better keep it a little bit vague, but yeah, there may be more," he said.

Minnette said that most of their music is written outside of touring.

"Most of our music is done while not on tour, and I know a lot of bands write on tour but we are always running around. I feel like the creative process is that one of us will come out with a part and the other two will guide it and finish it."

"It's all very collaborative," Lemasters added.

Minnette said their hit song Pictures of Girls, released as the lead single of the band's EP Spring, has a long history.

"We started playing it under a different name a long time ago, so it's been around for a long time," he explained.

"I started to sing words over the music and then I connected the dots, so there is specific story behind it."

• Splendour in the Grass will be held at North Byron Parklands, Byron Bay, from July 24 to 26. Visit splendourinthegrass.com.au.