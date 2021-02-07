Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TV

TV star needs surgery after stunt failed

by Bella Fowler
7th Feb 2021 1:59 PM

 

Today host Allison Langdon will take a "lengthy break" from the breakfast show to undergo knee surgery after a prerecorded segment backfired last week.

Langdon, 41, sustained a leg injury on Thursday while "hydrofoiling" (also known as foil surfing) on the Gold Coast.

The Daily Telegraph reports the mother-of-two will undergo surgery on her knee in Sydney after she "fell awkwardly" at the end of the shoot and was rushed to Gold Coast Private Hospital, just after 7am. She will reportedly require a "lengthy break" from her on-air duties as she recovers.

RELATED: Stunt goes wrong: Today host 'badly hurt'

Dramatic footage aired on Today saw Ally being pulled from the water by two rescuers and taken to shore. Picture: Channel 9.
Dramatic footage aired on Today saw Ally being pulled from the water by two rescuers and taken to shore. Picture: Channel 9.

On Friday, Allison's co-host Karl Stefanovic, presenting with temporary fill-in Leila McKinnon, explained his colleague's absence from the show.

"She had a bit of an accident yesterday … she hurt herself really badly. She's in hospital this morning," he said as footage rolled of Ally being pulled from the water after her accident.

Ally, who was wearing a life vest and helmet, was seen being put on her back and dragged back to a wharf by two male rescuers.

In a statement following the incident, Channel 9 said: "After nearly an hour of incident-free filming of a segment about hydrofoiling, Ally fell awkwardly as she headed back to the marina at the end of the shoot."

RELATED: Today host fires up: 'You need to be quiet'

Ally was filming a “hydrofoiling” segment for the show when she fell. Picture: Channel 9.
Ally was filming a “hydrofoiling” segment for the show when she fell. Picture: Channel 9.

It continued: "It was an unfortunate accident, and she was immediately taken to hospital.

"Both Karl and Ally had looked forward to the experience, and both had a wonderful time.

"They had a comprehensive safety induction, and a thorough run-through of all aspects of hydrofoiling.

"As with every shoot, safety requirements, briefings and subsequent after-care, are strictly followed and prioritised."

Hydrofoiling, also known as foil surfing, is a relatively new watersport which involves a winged fin being attached to the bottom of a surfboard that helps lift the rider above the water, like a hoverboard.

 

Originally published as TV star needs surgery after stunt failed

More Stories

Show More
accident allison langdon channel nine editors picks entertainment hospital injury today show tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘NQ strap yourselves in, live music is back’

        Premium Content ‘NQ strap yourselves in, live music is back’

        Whats On NQ’s Rock’n Country music festival full line up released as tickets for the three-day event go on sale.

        Hotel quarantine crackdown as Qld records one new case

        Premium Content Hotel quarantine crackdown as Qld records one new case

        Health ‘Buddy’ system recommended to prevent COVID-19 escaping into community

        $24M upgrade to Ergon Energy substation fast tracked

        Premium Content $24M upgrade to Ergon Energy substation fast tracked

        Politics This project is expected to be finished in 2023.

        ‘Bung-eyed butch c---’: Bowen man hurls insults in DV fight

        Premium Content ‘Bung-eyed butch c---’: Bowen man hurls insults in DV fight

        Crime The magistrate brought him down to size, saying he should be ashamed to look in the...