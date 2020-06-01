Tweed dad set to make an impact Big Brother debut

Tweed Heads marriage celebrant Shane Vincent is one of 20 contestants competing on Seven's reboot of Big Brother.

BIG BROTHER fans are sure to fall in love with marriage celebrant Shane Vincent.

The Tweed Heads father-of-three, who presided over one of Australia's first legal gay marriages, is one of 20 contestants competing in Channel 7's reboot of the reality series.

Described as 'wickedly funny', the 39-year-old hopes his life experience will help him go far in the game.

"He's worked as a DJ and an airline cabin crew member; he's done a few things but he's probably most suited to being a celebrant. He very much makes an impact on arrival," returning host Sonia Kruger told Tweed Daily News.

"He doesn't come in (to the Big Brother house) in the normal sense of the word."

Seven's new version of Big Brother has several key differences to the seasons which aired on Ten and Nine. Most of the 2020 season has been prerecorded at a new, state-of-the-art house in Sydney.

There will be a heavy focus on strategy and gameplay, with housemates competing in nomination challenges to win the right to put three of their fellow housemates up for elimination. The contestants will determine who is eliminated each week, with the viewing public voting for the grand final winner.

A born entertainer, Shane's strategy will centre on forming good relationships.

"The nomination challenges are a bit of a double-edged sword," Kruger said. "If you win the challenge, then you win the right to nominate and you're safe, but unfortunately you nominate three people and the two aren't evicted are probably now coming after you. Do you try to win the challenges knowing you become more of a target every time or do you try to be everybody's friend and but go through at the mercy of everyone else?".

Big Brother premieres next Monday, June 8 at 7.30pm on Seven.