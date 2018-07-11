One dead, about 20 injured after plane crash in South Africa

UPDATE: ONE person has died and about 20 people have been injured after a plane crashed near the South African captial Pretoria overnight.

The Aviodrome aerospace theme park near the central Dutch city of Lelystad said on Facebook it was shocked by the crash.

"We are very shocked that the Convair 340, the aircraft coming to (our) museum soon, has crashed during takeoff of a flight test in South Africa," the translation reads.

"Our priority now lies in the safety of all concerned.

"The authorities on the ground are in the process of providing assistance, and, of course, extensive research. As soon as there's more information, we'll make it known."

Earlier posts revealed the plane had been expected to arrive at the Aviodrome on July 23 until it crashed in South Africa during takeoff on a test flight.

The Convair-340 was a US-built passenger plane that could carry 44 people.

The plan crashed near a residential area called Derdepoort, which is near the Wonderboom airport, emergency services say, according to press agency AFP.

The charter plane has Martin's Air Charter on the side of its fuselage.

Russel Meiring, a spokesman for paramedic company ER24, said the injuries ranged from minor to critical.

Photographs from the scene show a damaged charter aircraft in a field and a damaged building which the plane apparently flew into.

Paramedics can be seen helping survivors out of the aircraft and treating patients at the scene.

There are no confirmed fatalities at this stage.

Initial reports say twenty people were injured, some critical and there were no fatalities. Picture: Twitter

UPDATE - Plane Crashes in South #Africa

- The accident took place near Pretoria, South Africa.

- More than 20 people have been confirmed injured.

- Emergency services have arrived to the scene.#PlaneCrash #SouthAfrica #Pretoria pic.twitter.com/fgBfTtbNSE — Mogadishu Update (@Magdashi3) July 10, 2018

One Twitter video claims to the show the plane taking off, moments before it crashed.

Video shows retired passenger plane seconds before crashing in South Africa; at least 22 injured, some critically https://t.co/L2gIuwxOAN pic.twitter.com/4aLR4Z06yG — BNO News (@BNONews) July 10, 2018