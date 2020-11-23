Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Australia's Court System
Crime

Twerking teen arrested for Maccas disturbance

Sam Turner
23rd Nov 2020 9:11 AM | Updated: 11:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A young Dalby woman will face court after she allegedly twerked so much at McDonald's the police were called.

Dalby police senior constable Brad Davidson said police were called to the fast food establishment about 12.30am on November 20 in relation to a disturbance.

Police will allege the 18-year-old was repeatedly twerking, performing handstands, and stumbling around McDonald's.

"She was asked to leave by staff numerous times and she refused," he said.

"She's then continued to (allegedly) twerk, and then grabbed a mop and began mopping the floor."

The young woman allegedly jumped onto the food counter and continued to twerk, right as police entered the premises.

Senior constable Davidson said the 18-year-old then allegedly tried to lock herself in the public restroom, before she was arrested.

The 18-year-old was charged with public nuisance and obstructing police, and will face Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15.

More Stories

dalby magistrates court dalby police editors picks mcdonalds

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FINTASTIC FASHION: Hats put region’s water critters on show

        Premium Content FINTASTIC FASHION: Hats put region’s water critters on show

        Business The new business was born out of the lockdown with hopes of bringing ocean lovers together.

        Driver flees scene of Bruce Highway rollover

        Premium Content Driver flees scene of Bruce Highway rollover

        News Police are still searching for the man, who left his car on the Bruce Highway after...

        CQ KILLERS: Which diseases have the greatest toll

        Premium Content CQ KILLERS: Which diseases have the greatest toll

        Health Mackay Isaac Whitsunday residents are dying two years younger than the rest of...

        Tragic toll as region records 5th highest suicide rate

        Premium Content Tragic toll as region records 5th highest suicide rate

        Health 32 people in the region die from self-inflicted injuries each year as new report...