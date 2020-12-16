Menu
FIRST MENTION: Layla Cheyne North was mentioned in Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15. Picture: Facebook
Twerking teen heard in court for alleged police assault

Sam Turner
15th Dec 2020 2:06 PM | Updated: 16th Dec 2020 6:24 AM
A TEENAGER who was arrested for allegedly twerking at McDonald's has been mentioned in Dalby Magistrates Court on charges of assaulting and obstructing police.

Layla Cheyne North, 18, sent a letter in her absence on December 15, instructing she would plead guilty to seven charges which included public nuisance, wilful damage, and assaulting police.

North is alleged to have committed the public nuisance charge at the Dalby McDonald's about 12.30am on November 20, when police were called in relation to a disturbance.

Police will allege officers were called to the fast-food establishment when the 18-year-old wouldn't stop twerking, performing handstands, and stumbling.

The young woman then allegedly jumped onto the food counter and continued to twerk, right when police were entering the premises.

The 18-year-old then allegedly tried to lock herself in the public bathroom, before she was arrested.

The court heard the following day North racked up other charges at an incident at the Criterion Hotel, where she later allegedly assaulted and obstructed police.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop acknowledged North's letter, and adjourned her matter to Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on January 7, 2021.

