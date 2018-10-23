Twilight markets with a business networking twist

TWILIGHT TREATS: Whitsunday Eats and Treats is back from 4pm this Saturday.

TWILIGHT TREATS: Whitsunday Eats and Treats is back from 4pm this Saturday. Contributed

WHITSUNDAY Eats n' Treats is just around the corner boasting twilight markets, cold drinks at the bar and a sunset setting only the Whitsunday could offer.

The event was launched by co-ordinators and home-based business owners Renee O'Dwyer and Kristin Barnes to promote business networking.

But by its third run, the "eat streets” theme had taken off and became a permanent attraction for the Whitsunday region.

Ms Barnes said more than 1000 guests headed to Whitsunday Sports Park for the twilight event last year and most food vendors had sold out after the first two hours.

"Last year was a great family day out,” she said.

"There were no restrictions on the children because it takes place in a big football oval with green grass, food, activities and lots of seating.

"It was a great community event and we're expecting that it will be even better this year.”

Guests attending this year's event can expect to find the best of local food and drink vendors from Airlie Beach and surrounding areas.

Browse the market stalls or sip on cold drinks from the bar while local musicians provide the evening's entertainment.

A range of children's activities will be on offer including face-painting, balloons and a jumping castle.

More information can be found on the Whitsunday Eats n' Treats website.

EATS N' TREATS:

WHEN: Saturday October 27, from 4pm

WHERE: Whitsunday Sports Park, Shute Harbour Rd

COST: $2 entry for adults and children over 13