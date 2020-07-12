Menu
Twin tragedies: Two dead, three injured in horror crashes

by Grace Mason
12th Jul 2020 11:05 AM
TWO men have died and three more people are in hospital after a shocking day on remote Far North roads.

A motorcyclist riding with a group of other riders was pronounced dead at the scene after a crash on Almaden Gingerella Rd southwest of Chillagoe about 1pm on Saturday.

A police spokesman said the crash occurred in a remote area with no phone service and the group who were riding with the man set off an EPIRB to alert authorities which was picked up by a passing light aircraft.

Emergency services travelled to the scene, but the man, believed to be from Cairns, died at the scene.

Less than three hours later a young Tablelands man has and two other people were hospitalised after an ATV they were travelling in rolled on a remote road.

Initial reports suggest the trio were travelling in the ATV on Quaids Rd about seven kilometres east of the Mulligan Highway on Saturday afternoon.

The vehicle rolled about 3.45pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene, but one of the passengers, a Tablelands man aged in his 20s, died at the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said two other patients, a male and a female, were taken to Mareeba Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

A police spokesman said Quaids Road is a private bitumen sealed road that has public access and starts opposite the Big Mitchell Creek Reserve.

Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating both incidents.

In a third incident, another man was flown to Townsville Hospital by Rescue 510 helicopter after crashing his motorbike while mustering cattle on a property near Mt Garnet.

He is understood to be in a stable condition.

