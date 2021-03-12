Two accused in bizarre teacher bashing tipped to plead guilty

Two of three friends charged with tying a Brisbane private school teacher to a chair and bashing him with a golf club before he was fatally run down by a semi-trailer intend to plead guilty, a court has been told.

Anthony Stott, a popular and respected French teacher at a private school which cannot be identified for legal reasons, died in bizarre circumstances in February last year.

He was killed after being hit by a semi-trailer on the Pacific Highway south of Tweed Heads, just hours after flying home from Sydney following a trip to Peru.

Before being run over, the 43-year-old was allegedly tied to a chair and bashed with a golf club at a Cudgera Creek farmhouse he had allegedly wandered into in a disoriented state.

Court documents allege that before the tragedy, Mr Stott was on a flight from Sydney to Brisbane talking to himself, chanting, praying and yelling obscenities.

Brisbane man Anthony Stott, who was hit and killed by a semi-trailer on the M1 in NSW. Photo: Facebook

His silver BMW, which had earlier been clocked speeding south, was found abandoned on the highway before he arrived at the farmhouse where he was allegedly held captive.

The farmhouse owners, Mark Frost and Lauren Grainger and their friend Craig Button, were charged with detaining and assaulting Mr Stott with intent to obtain information.

They have not been charged with causing his death.

Button's lawyer told Tweed Heads Local Court on Friday that his client intended to plead guilty to what the prosecutor said was a 'very complex' case.

His case was adjourned to April 16 when a sentencing hearing is expected to be set down.

The court heard that a sentencing hearing for Frost would also be scheduled on the same date, while Grainger is expected to be committed for trial.

A magistrate last month lifted a court-imposed ban on reporting details of the ongoing court case after News Corp challenged the suppression order, which was imposed last May.

New orders were issued preventing publication of details about the school where Mr Stott worked, interactions he had with his family, the injuries he suffered or photos of him taken in the 24 hours before or after his death.

Media outlets have also been ordered not to report information which may identify one witness, whose name can only be published as a pseudonym.

