Two accused in Schwarten Lexus heist

TWO people charged in relation to cars stolen from a former Rockhampton politician's home on Friday have been denied bail - one with the court hearing one has 120 charges on his juvenile and adult history.

Both Larcome Allan James Keith Brown, 18, and Anita Smith made bail applications in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

It is alleged Ms Smith was a passenger on Sunday in a Lexus stolen from Robert Schwarten's residence on Main St on Friday night. The Lexus evaded police at several locations on Sunday.

Mr Brown is accused of failing to stop a motor vehicle when directed by police on November 17 and unlawful use of a motor vehicle between November 14-18.

He is also charged with two counts of driving unlicensed, two of fraud (dishonest application of credit card) and one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence, receiving tainted property, stealing and stealing a motor vehicle.

Mr Brown was represented by Brandon Selic while Ms Smith was represented by Zoe Craven.

Mr Selic said the charges could be described as a "spree".

He said Mr Brown would be pleading guilty to all charges.

Ms Smith has been charged with one count each of breaching a bail condition, contravene police direction, failure to dispose a syringe, possessing a dangerous drug, stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, contravene police requirement and unlawful possession of suspected stolen property.

Ms Craven said her client would be case conferencing some of the charges.

Police will allege the pair scaled a 1.8-meter fence to get into the Schwarten residence, entered through an unlocked door and stole two sets of car keys as well as credit cards, wallets and cash.

The two vehicles stolen - and still not recovered as of 4pm yesterday - are a black Lexus 2014 sedan (registration 029-TQA) and a red Lexus 2010 wagon (457-RWA).

The black Lexus was sighted at Stockland Rockhampton on Sunday about 11am and police attempted to intercept it but it escaped doing 118km/h on the Neville Hewitt Bridge and was last seen on Fitzroy St.

Police located the alleged passenger - Ms Smith - at a southside address.

Police chased the alleged driver through Allenstown. They cordoned off an area at 1pm and began a footchase near Talford and William Sts about 12.05pm.

It is alleged the suspect left shoes behind.

Police allege credit cards stolen from the home were used in Paypass transactions.

Acting Magistrate Paul Byrne referred to Mr Brown's juvenile record as well as the five charges he was sentenced to probation on two months ago, totalling 120 charges, as part of the reason for refusing bail.

Mr Brown is scheduled for a long plea in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 9.

Ms Smith was on bail for 24 other charges at the time of the current alleged offending and all matters were set for mention in court on November 27.

Mr Byrne looked at Ms Smith's criminal record when considering bail and said she had been charged more than 90 times. Her bail was refused.