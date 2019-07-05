Two Anchor Bar vandals fined

TWO men who vandalised a bathroom at Anchor Bar in Airlie Beach, while attending a friend's birthday celebrations, have been fined.

Nicholas Joseph Dalton, 21, of Cannon Valley and Bailey Alex Hayward, 22, of Sugar Loaf pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to one count each of wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Hannah Beard told the court CCTV footage showed the two men running out of the bathroom.

Sen-Constable Beard said an Anchor Bar staff member witnessed the damage, which included a door ripped off its hinges, amounting to $340.

Defence solicitor Elizabeth Smith said Dalton and Hayward still owed the bar $32.30 each as they had paid a portion of the restitution owed.

Ms Smith said the vandals were highly intoxicated as they had been enjoying free alcohol at a work function earlier that day. The court heard the two men "didn't remember the night” and couldn't recall why they caused the damage.

Magistrate James Morton said the behaviour of the men was likely due to their age and because they hadn't "developed too much of a brain yet”.

Dalton was fined $200 and ordered to pay the remaining $32.30 in restitution. Hayward was fined $450 due to the incident being his third wilful damage since 2016 and ordered to pay $32.30 in restitution.