Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Two arrested, shops closed amid Noosa COVID scare

by Chris Clarke
10th Aug 2020 2:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two young women from NSW have been arrested at a Noosa shopping centre and will be tested for coronavirus after arriving in Queensland before the state border was closed.

It is believed some shops have been closed as a result.

Witnesses reported seeing two females being transported by police from the shopping centre into a police vehicle with masks on.

"Two young girls got stopped outside the shop and told to sit on the floor, police gave them masks and shut all the doors of the shops, we're all locked in," one woman said.

 

 

Community Newsletter SignUp
coronavirus editors picks noosa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP's campaign slapped with dildo 'attack'

        Premium Content MP's campaign slapped with dildo 'attack'

        Offbeat A North Queensland MP has been the target of a “dildo attack” after a sex toy was attached to his face on a political campaign sign.

        IN COURT: 50 people appearing in Proserpine court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 50 people appearing in Proserpine court today

        Crime Full list of everyone scheduled to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court today.

        Chairman shares key to Bowen’s post-COVID recovery

        Premium Content Chairman shares key to Bowen’s post-COVID recovery

        News Bowen Collinsville Enterprise chairman says there are plenty of opportunities the...

        Restrictions lifted as QLD records one new case

        Premium Content Restrictions lifted as QLD records one new case

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk provides update on COVID-19 in Queensland