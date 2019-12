Two people were assessed by paramedics after a crash at Guthalungra.

TWO women were assessed for minor injuries after a vehicle rolled on the Bruce Highway at Guthalungra this afternoon.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Services said both women were seen to by paramedics but declined transport to hospital.

Initial reports suggested the pair were adults, however the spokesman said this had not been confirmed.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 3.24pm and have since left.