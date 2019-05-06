Two bitten by snakes in one day in Whitsundays
TWO people in the Whitsundays were taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake on two separate occasions on Friday.
The first one bite occurred at a private residence in Bowen at 9.57am.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said it was initially reported an adult woman was bitten, but this was unable to be confirmed.
The patient was taken to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition.
A second person reported being bitten by a snake at 1.11pm on a private residence at Bloomsbury.
A male in his 80s was transported to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.
In both cases, the type of snake is yet to be confirmed.