Two people in the Whitsundays were taken to hospital with reported snake bites.
News

Two bitten by snakes in one day in Whitsundays

Shannen McDonald
by
6th May 2019 9:08 AM
TWO people in the Whitsundays were taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake on two separate occasions on Friday.

The first one bite occurred at a private residence in Bowen at 9.57am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said it was initially reported an adult woman was bitten, but this was unable to be confirmed.

The patient was taken to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition.

A second person reported being bitten by a snake at 1.11pm on a private residence at Bloomsbury.

A male in his 80s was transported to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

In both cases, the type of snake is yet to be confirmed.

Whitsunday Times

