Two bitten by snakes in one day in Whitsundays

Two people in the Whitsundays were taken to hospital with reported snake bites.

Two people in the Whitsundays were taken to hospital with reported snake bites. Blake Antrobus

TWO people in the Whitsundays were taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake on two separate occasions on Friday.

The first one bite occurred at a private residence in Bowen at 9.57am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said it was initially reported an adult woman was bitten, but this was unable to be confirmed.

The patient was taken to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition.

A second person reported being bitten by a snake at 1.11pm on a private residence at Bloomsbury.

A male in his 80s was transported to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

In both cases, the type of snake is yet to be confirmed.