Two blokes, an old car and a road trip for the ages

DELUXE: The S---box is a 1985 Toyota Hilux, and although it doesn't have air-conditioning, it does have a stereo ready for endless sing-alongs.

DELUXE: The S---box is a 1985 Toyota Hilux, and although it doesn't have air-conditioning, it does have a stereo ready for endless sing-alongs. Contributed

DRIVING a 1985 Toyota Hilux with 260,000km on the speedometer over 3500km for some, sounds like a recipe for disaster.

For Mark 'Sheps' Shepperd-Smith and Robert 'Macka' Mackenzie, it's the ultimate adventure, and it's all in the name of charity.

They are partaking in the Shitbox Rally, a race so popular there's a wait list, and local lads Sheps and Macka have been on it for three years.

They've finally got the call up, and they'll be driving their old ute, from October 19-25 from Melbourne to Townsville via Birdsville, and there's every chance their not-so-trusty steed could break down.

ROAD TRIP: Snap shot of the 3500km route Sheps and Macka will be embarking on. Contributed

The rally is affiliated with the Cancer Council, and all entrants must raise a minimum of $5000 and the cars must be valued at $1000 or less.

Sheps said everyone at some point in their lives has been shadowed by cancer, whether it's a personal diagnosis or a loved one.

The boys have set themselves a $20,000 target in honour of their friend Kerry Dibbins, who has been locked in a fierce battle with the disease since 2012.

Mrs Dibbens is a warrior and the boys said they were in awe of her spirit.

"She's been fighting a pretty furious battle with cancer for a while,” Sheps said.

Macka said the community support in fundraising for the rally had been incredible with more than $13,500 raised so far.

Sheps said he was hungry for the adventure, and with a 10 per cent chance of the car breaking down, it certainly will be a nail-biting experience.

The course takes advantage of every unsealed road between Melbourne and Townsville and Macka said their old set of wheels will also be a hotbox, as the 1985 Hilux has no air-conditioning.

Despite the impending sauna on wheels, they are excited for the road trip of a life time, and for multiple sing-alongs as they cruise up Australia's centre.

"Being with a mate, and travelling along a road with like-minded people will be fantastic,” Macka said.

"We're just two blokes having a go.”

To donate, or to follow Macka and Sheps' journey head to their facebook page: Our Wives Said No - Shitbox Rally 2019.