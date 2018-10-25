Two bores closed due to PFAS

Nelson's Lagoon in the Burdekin, looking from Edwards Street.

BURDEKIN Shire Council has isolated and switched off two groundwater bores in the Nelson's Lagoon bore field after receiving the results of a recent retest.

The council's Infrastructure, Planning and Environmental Services director, Nick Wellwood, said the results indicated two of the Nelson's bores showed per and poly-fluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) levels that exceeded the national health guidelines.

"As a precautionary measure, council disconnected the subject bores from our reticulation system," he said.

"Any shortfall in water caused by disconnection of the affected bores will be made up by water from other bore fields in South Ayr."

Mr Wellwood said the council had been in contact with the Water Supply Regulator and Queensland Health.

Mayor Lyn McLaughlin assured residents the town water supply was safe to drink.

"I want to reassure our community that the affected bores have been switched off and there is no health risk from consuming the town water supply," she said.

"Council will conduct further tests of the Nelson's Lagoon bore field … and we will continue to update the community as analysis progresses."