Two Bowen teens charged over car theft
TWO Bowen teenagers have been charged after they allegedly broke into a Bowen house and stole a car.
The incident occurred on Mt Nutt Road on Friday, November 15 between 10pm and 4am, police say.
The two males allegedly broke into the property before stealing a Toyota sedan which was later recovered.
Two 18-year-old males from Bowen have been charged with a number offences over the alleged theft.
The driver has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful use of a vehicle, burglary and unlawful damage.
The passenger has been charged with burglary and unlawful damage.
They will both face Bowen Magistrates Court on December 7.