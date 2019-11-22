Two Bowen teens charged over car theft

Two teenagers been charged with a number of offences after they allegedly stole a car.

TWO Bowen teenagers have been charged after they allegedly broke into a Bowen house and stole a car.

The incident occurred on Mt Nutt Road on Friday, November 15 between 10pm and 4am, police say.

The two males allegedly broke into the property before stealing a Toyota sedan which was later recovered.

Two 18-year-old males from Bowen have been charged with a number offences over the alleged theft.

The driver has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful use of a vehicle, burglary and unlawful damage.

The passenger has been charged with burglary and unlawful damage.

They will both face Bowen Magistrates Court on December 7.