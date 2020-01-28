Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rash from a meningococcal meningitis infection.
Rash from a meningococcal meningitis infection.
Health

Two cases of meningococcal confirmed in Mackay

Nick Wright
28th Jan 2020 10:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO cases of meningococcal have presented to Mackay Hospital and Health Services already this year.

The rare bacterial and contagious disease can induce the sudden onset of fever, joint pain and a red and purple-spotted rash among other symptoms.

Health physician Dr Steven Donohue said Mackay's two recent cases of meningococcal were unusual but unrelated.

"Meningococcal disease is a rare, but serious and sometimes fatal illness that can potentially be prevented through vaccination," he said.

"Meningococcal disease most commonly occurs in children aged younger than two years and in adolescents aged 15-19 years of age.

"Queensland Health continues to monitor the trends of strains causing invasive meningococcal disease and respond accordingly."

Apart from routine vaccination programs in place, response to cases of meningococcal disease involves following up close contacts of cases and providing chemoprophylaxis to prevent further transmission; and vaccination where indicated.

Because meningococcal disease is a relatively uncommon infection, with natural fluctuations in frequency, it can take months and sometimes years before trends are confirmed.

mackay health mackay hospital and health services meningacoccal
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        From flourishing business woman to aspiring paramedic

        premium_icon From flourishing business woman to aspiring paramedic

        Careers ‘Looking at the car I didn’t think the gentleman in the car would still be alive’

        Bruce Highway closed north of Gumlu

        Bruce Highway closed north of Gumlu

        News Long delays are expected with the highway closed in both directions.

        • 28th Jan 2020 10:10 AM
        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        NAMED: 26 people to appear in Bowen court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 26 people to appear in Bowen court today

        Crime Each week a number of people appear in Bowen court on a range of different...