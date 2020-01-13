Two children hospitalised in Bruce Hwy crash

FOUR patients, including two children, have been taken to Bowen Hospital after a single vehicle collision in Bowen last night.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said a crew were dispatched to a single vehicle collision on the Bruce Highway, near Euri Creek Rd, on Sunday, January 12 to provide assistance to four patients.

The spokeswoman said the patients, two adults and two children, were taken to hospital in a stable condition 'as a precaution' for superficial injuries.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said they had attended the incident but had no update.